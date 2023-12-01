BAFL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
BIPL 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.15%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.25%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.67%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
MLCF 40.89 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.97%)
OGDC 109.22 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.13%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 110.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.99%)
PPL 92.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.82%)
TRG 83.11 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,236 Increased By 55.4 (0.9%)
BR30 21,703 Increased By 163.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 61,074 Increased By 542.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 20,372 Increased By 183.6 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ILP (Interloop Limited) 70.00 Increased By ▲ 4.48%

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

BR Web Desk Published 01 Dec, 2023 11:26am

Interloop Limited (ILP), one of Pakistan’s largest textile exporters, has completed the acquisition of Top Circle Hosiery Mills Co., Inc., USA.

The textile giant shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to convey that Interloop Limited (ILP) has successfully completed the proposed acquisition of 64% equity stake in the target company i.e., Top Circle Hosiery Mills Co., Inc. (Top Circle), USA, which is incorporated under the laws of United States of America, where it is registered,” read the notice.

In September, the Board of Directors of Interloop granted the company its approval to acquire the US company, which offers knitting machines and finishing equipment.

Top Circle has a hosiery manufacturing subsidiary in China as well.

“The proposed acquisition has been made after the execution of definitive transaction agreement(s) and securing all applicable corporate and regulatory approvals,” ILP said on Friday.

It said that with the completion of this acquisition, Top Circle will now operate as a subsidiary of ILP, with ILP owning 64% of Top Circle.

“This strategic move represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance shareholders’ value and strengthen our position in the global market and ultimately contribute to the long-term sustainability of our company,” said ILP.

Set up in 1992 in Faisalabad with 10 knitting machines. ILP, after a series of expansions, is a complete vertically integrated company with state-of-the-art spinning, yarn dyeing, knitting and finishing facilities. It is also one of the largest exporting firms in Pakistan and among the largest listed companies on PSX.

As per the company’s latest financial results, during the first quarter of FY24, ILP generated a gross profit of Rs12.75 billion from sales amounting to Rs38.5 billion.

This marked a significant increase from the corresponding period (1QFY23), with a rise of 26% in gross profit and 26.4% in sales, where the company earned a gross profit of Rs10.12 billion from sales of Rs30.46 billion

PSX Pakistan’s Economy textile export textile manufacturers Pakistan textile industry Acquisition Interloop Limited PSX notice Top Circle Hosiery Mills Co

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Oil prices set for sixth straight weekly fall as OPEC+ cuts underwhelm

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories