Sports

Dominica withdraws from hosting T20 World Cup matches

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 10:18am

Dominica has withdrawn as one of the co-hosts of next year’s T20 World Cup citing the delay in completing upgrades of match and practice venues, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.

Dominica was one of seven countries in the West Indies selected to stage matches in the showpiece tournament in June along with the United States.

Windsor Park in Roseau was scheduled to host one group match and two Super Eight games of the 20-team tournament but the government has conveyed their inability to get the facilities ready on time, CWI said in a statement on Thursday.

“While recognising their commitment, we note the reasons stated for the decision that has been made and understand the position,” CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said.

Uganda qualify for T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe miss out

“We look forward to continuing to work with the government of Dominica and the Dominica Cricket Association to host international matches in the future.”

The complete match schedule was “expected imminently” and Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said they had contingency plans ready.

“When hosting tournaments of this scale, it is inevitable that circumstances will arise which will require the organisers to adapt and alter plans,” Baksh said.

“This is something that happens in any event of this nature, and why we have contingency plans for all functional areas …”

