Uganda qualify for T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe miss out

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 05:08pm

PARIS: Uganda will make their first appearance at a cricket World Cup next year after qualifying on Thursday for the T20 tournament to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

A nine-wicket win over Rwanda secured Uganda second place in the African regional qualifying event, joining Namibia at the 2024 T20 World Cup while eliminating Zimbabwe from contention.

Uganda bowled Rwanda out for just 65 and knocked off the runs in 8.1 overs to record their fifth win in six matches in Windhoek.

Qualifying hosts Namibia sealed their spot on Tuesday with a 58-run win over Tanzania, ensuring they will play at a third consecutive T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe, who lost to both Namibia and Uganda, will miss out for the second time in three editions. They did not participate in the 2021 showpiece after the ICC suspended Zimbabwe’s membership because of government interference.

Zimbabwe also failed to reach the last two 50-over World Cups. Their recent absence in India cost them the chance to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

