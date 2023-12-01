BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-01

Over 10m fine imposed on hotel owner over gas theft

ISLAMABAD: The SNGPL’s Task Force successfully continues its crackdown against gas pilferers. FIR against a ...
Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

ISLAMABAD: The SNGPL’s Task Force successfully continues its crackdown against gas pilferers.

FIR against a hotel owner involved in gas theft in Sohan Islamabad has been registered besides handing him over to FIA authorities.

More than one crore rupees fine has been imposed on the hotel owner.

This was stated by the official spokesman of SNGPL Islamabad Shahid Akram, here on Thursday.

While sharing details of the ongoing operations against those involved in gas theft and illegal use of the facility, he revealed that during November, the task force conducted successful raids in various sectors and adjoining areas of the federal capital Islamabad including sectors I-8, I-10, I-14, E-11, F-11, F-8, G-6, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, G-13, H-8, BharaKahu, Ghouri Town, Ghangi Syedan, Ali Pur, Pindorian, Farash Town, Sohan, and Tarnol where as many as 100 persons were caught red-handed while using illegal and undocumented gas meters, providing illegal extensions to adjoining houses, utilising domestic gas connections for commercial purposes and having direct bypasses connected with the SNGPL's main pipe lines. He mentioned that strict departmental action is being taken against the violators including registering FIRs, on the spot arrests, imposition of heavy fines, disconnection of the facility besides legal proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SNGPL gas theft

Comments

1000 characters

Over 10m fine imposed on hotel owner over gas theft

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories