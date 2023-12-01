Over 10m fine imposed on hotel owner over gas theft

ISLAMABAD: The SNGPL’s Task Force successfully continues its crackdown against gas pilferers.

FIR against a hotel owner involved in gas theft in Sohan Islamabad has been registered besides handing him over to FIA authorities.

More than one crore rupees fine has been imposed on the hotel owner.

This was stated by the official spokesman of SNGPL Islamabad Shahid Akram, here on Thursday.

While sharing details of the ongoing operations against those involved in gas theft and illegal use of the facility, he revealed that during November, the task force conducted successful raids in various sectors and adjoining areas of the federal capital Islamabad including sectors I-8, I-10, I-14, E-11, F-11, F-8, G-6, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, G-13, H-8, BharaKahu, Ghouri Town, Ghangi Syedan, Ali Pur, Pindorian, Farash Town, Sohan, and Tarnol where as many as 100 persons were caught red-handed while using illegal and undocumented gas meters, providing illegal extensions to adjoining houses, utilising domestic gas connections for commercial purposes and having direct bypasses connected with the SNGPL's main pipe lines. He mentioned that strict departmental action is being taken against the violators including registering FIRs, on the spot arrests, imposition of heavy fines, disconnection of the facility besides legal proceedings.

