Nov 30, 2023
India’s Rohit, Suryakumar and Rahul skippers for South Africa series

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 08:42pm

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday named three skippers for their eight-match multi-format tour of South Africa next month, with Rohit Sharma leading the two Tests, Suryakumar Yadav for the T20s and KL Rahul for the ODIs.

The tour, which opens on December 10 with a T20 in Durban and is set to run until January 7, includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The BCCI said Rohit and Virat Kohli had asked for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

But it said that Mohammed Shami was undergoing medical treatment and his availability was subject to fitness.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

