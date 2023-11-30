BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
BIPL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.62%)
FABL 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.37%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.38%)
GGL 12.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.85%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.64%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
PPL 93.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.97%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 63.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
TRG 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.58%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,223 Increased By 37 (0.6%)
BR30 21,616 Increased By 156.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 60,849 Increased By 347 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,321 Increased By 145.5 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei edges lower; set for best month in 2 years

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 10:02am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average eased slightly on Thursday but stayed on track for its best month in two years, as bets on a peak in US interest rates buoyed equities globally.

Japanese stocks also got a boost from a robust corporate earnings season earlier this month, as a weaker yen buoyed exporters and retailers successfully passed on higher costs to consumers.

The Nikkei entered the midday recess down 0.2% at 33,255.37.

The market was mixed, with 115 of the index’s 225 components falling versus 104 that rose, and six were flat.

For the month, the Nikkei is up 7.77%, the most since November 2020.

The broader Topix lost 0.11% as of the break, heading for a monthly gain of 4.80%.

“Markets are now firmly embracing the idea that the Federal Reserve is done hiking, and its next move will be a cut,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG markets.

“With the Nikkei having had the opportunity to consolidate gains and rebuild energy, the backdrop looks supportive for it to retest and break above resistance at 34,000 in the final weeks of the year.”

The Nikkei reached a 33-year peak of 33,853.46 on Nov. 20.

On Thursday, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was both the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer and top points gainer, rallying 3.28%.

Overnight, the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index rose 0.94%, compared to a very mixed performance by Wall Street’s main three indexes.

Tokyo shares fall on profit-taking

Shippers were the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, up 1.14%.

At the other end, rail operators led losses with a 0.97% slump.

On the Nikkei, cosmetics maker Shiseido was by far the biggest percentage decliner, dropping 5.07%.

The biggest drag by index points was Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing, due to its massive weighting. It was down 1.26% at the break.

Japan's Nikkei share

