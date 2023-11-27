BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.41%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FABL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.61%)
FCCL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
HBL 103.62 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.99%)
HUBC 116.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 107.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PAEL 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.46%)
PPL 91.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.51%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
BR100 6,041 Increased By 14 (0.23%)
BR30 20,971 Increased By 60.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 59,231 Increased By 144.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,639 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei surrenders early gains as investors lock in profits

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 10:13am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average gave up early gains to trade lower on Monday as investors sold stocks to lock profits in a directionless trade after a US holiday shortened-session over the weekend.

The Nikkei index was down 0.43% at 33,479.71 by the midday break after opening higher and rising as much 0.6%.

The broader Topix had fallen 0.39% to 2,381.63.

“The market opened higher but reversed course because investors tried to book their profits,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“The market showed no clear direction as trading seemed to be thin after the US holiday and also there were almost no market moving cues. But weak US futures in the current session weighed on sentiment.”

US stocks ended little changed in holiday-shortened trading on Friday, with low volume and conviction, as investors watched the start of the seasonal shopping season for signs of consumer resilience.

Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 1.94% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Ceramics maker Kyocera fell 1.79%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries slipped 5.09% to become the worst performer in terms of percentage on the Nikkei.

Japan’s Nikkei inches down as automakers skid on yen strength

Taisho Pharmaceutical was untraded with a glut of buy orders as the drug maker announced a management buyout at 8,620 yen per share, which would take the company private.

The stock was quoted at its daily upper price limit of 6,546 yen by the midday break.

Television maker Sharp rose 2.85% to become the top percentage performer on the Nikkei. Shippers rose 1.36% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

US stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei surrenders early gains as investors lock in profits

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories