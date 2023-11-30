PM approves contract extension of DG (Legal) MoITT

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved one year extension in the contract appointment of Muhammad Ayub, Director General (Legal) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

The official notification issued by the Establishment Division stated that the prime minister has approved the extension in the contract appointment of Ayub.

It stated the prime minister has approved an extension in the contract appointment of Muhammad Ayub, Director General (Legal) MP-II, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, for a period of one year as per terms and conditions laid down in Management Position Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. 1st August 2023.

