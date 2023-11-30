BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-30

7 chambers of commerce of southern Punjab gather together on one platform

Published 30 Nov, 2023

LAHORE: Seven chambers of Commerce of South Punjab have come together on a platform for the economic development of the region and for solving the problems faced by the industry of South Punjab. In this regard Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the details Khwaja Muhammad Yusuf was elected as Patron in chief of the alliance while Mian Rashid Iqbal president Multan Chamber was elected as president of the alliance for one year.

In this connection, a ceremony was organized at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Multan, in which officials of the Chamber of Commerce of Multan, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Wahari, Khanewal and Jhang were present.

The ceremony was attended by Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh Senior Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed Senior Vice President Multan Chamber, Mian Farid Mugheez Sheikh, Malik Israr Awan, Khwaja Salahuddin, Khwaja Muhammad Hussain, Khwaja Muhammad Usman, Fazl Elahi, Sheikh Faisal Saeed and others.

Addressing the ceremony, the newly elected president of the Alliance Mian Rashid Iqbal welcomed the representatives of recognized Chambers of Commerce and Industry of South Punjab on their arrival at Multan Chamber and said that the MoU of Alliance of Recognized Chambers of South Punjab was signed under which each chamber will be given presidentship on turn basis for a period of one year.

The order of turn has been fixed on the basis of Date of Incorporation of the chamber as per Security and Exchange Commission records. It has been approved that for the first year Multan Chamber of Commerce will assume the charge of alliance.

Alliance Patron in Chief Khwaja Muhammad Yusuf said that the dream of bringing together the business community of South Punjab on one platform has been fulfilled.

The seven Chambers of Commerce and Industry of South Punjab will raise a common voice to solve the problems and work together.

He suggested that small traders and small traders associations should be included in the alliance along with the Chambers of Commerce.

