ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign $3-billion deposit agreement

  • Deposit will help support Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves and contribute towards resolving adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic, says SBP
BR Web Desk 29 Nov 2021

In a positive development for the country’s external sector, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday an agreement for the deposit of $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

As per a statement by the SBP, the agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) H.E. Sultan Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Marshad and the SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir at SBP in Karachi.

“Under this deposit agreement, SFD shall place a deposit of $3.0 billion with SBP. The deposit amount under the agreement shall become part of SBP’s Foreign Exchange Reserves,” read the statement.

The deposits will help support Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves and contribute towards resolving the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

The deposit comes at a time when the rupee hit a new historic low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday with foreign currency reserves held by the SBP also falling by nearly $700 million on a weekly basis. Many see the inflows from Saudi Arabia as a positive for the currency market.

“The deposit agreement reflects the strong and special relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and will further augment the economic ties between the two brotherly countries,” concluded the statement.

PM Imran thanks Saudi Arabia after $3-billion financial assistance

Last month, SFD announced the issuance of the Royal Directive to deposit an amount worth $3 billion into the central bank of Pakistan “to help the Pakistani government support its foreign currency reserves and support it in facing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic”.

In addition, the SFD said that the royal directive was also issued to finance the oil derivatives trade with a total amount of $1.2 billion throughout the year.

The $4.2 billion Saudi financial assistance for Pakistan came after Prime Minister Imran Khan's three-day visit to KSA, to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit held in Riyadh.

Pakistan KSA SBP SFD saudi fund facility Saudi Fund for Development

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign $3-billion deposit agreement

Omicron: New variant will come to Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Read more stories