BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Palm slips ahead of full month output estimates

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 04:38pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, weighed down by ringgit gains and better offers from larger producer Indonesia, as traders await full month output estimates.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 31 ringgit, or 0.80% to 3,866 ringgit ($831.49) at closing, its lowest closing level since Nov. 10.

A major reason behind the decline in prices was the aggressive offers from neighbouring Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer and exporter, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“The ringgit is also somewhat strengthening, putting pressure to the already fragile exports.”

Fresh demand from key buyer India was seen easing, while there was some routine buying witnessed in China due to cheap prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

Palm firms on stronger rival oils but poor demand limits gains

“The market is now waiting for full month Malaysian palm oil export and production estimates.”

The ringgit rose 0.44% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was down 0.63%, while its palm oil contract fell 2.11%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.62%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil edged higher on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a crucial OPEC+ meeting on Thursday to decide output policy in the coming months, while a supply disruption caused by a storm in the Black Sea provided a lift for prices.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

