Kenyan shilling slips to new low on FX demand from importers

The Kenyan shilling was weaker on Wednesday as demand for dollars from importers and oil marketers weighed on the currency, traders said.

At 0918 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 153.10/153.30 per US dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 153.00/153.20.

The shilling’s current level of 153.10/153.30 to the dollar is another record low.

Kenyan shilling slips against dollar on fuel importer demand

The shilling is down over 19.4% against the dollar since the start of the year, LSEG data showed.