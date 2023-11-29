BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
BIPL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.29%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.57%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.26%)
FFL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.29%)
GGL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.42%)
HBL 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.47%)
HUBC 117.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.77%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.79%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
OGDC 107.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.29%)
PAEL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.09%)
PIOC 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.36%)
PPL 92.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.45%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.04%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.88%)
TRG 85.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.65%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 6,188 Decreased By -42.7 (-0.69%)
BR30 21,487 Decreased By -252 (-1.16%)
KSE100 60,514 Decreased By -216 (-0.36%)
KSE30 20,179 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets TPL (TPL Corp Limited) 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.21%

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2023 02:48pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of TPL Life Insurance and Dar Es Salam Textile Mills Limited have approved a scheme of arrangement for the merger of the two companies.

The development was shared by TPL Corp, the parent company of TPL Life Insurance, in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“This is to update that the respective BoDs of TPL Life and Dar Es Salam Textile Mills Limited (DSML) have approved the draft scheme of arrangement under Sections 279 to 283 and 285 of the Companies Act, 2017, for, inter alia, the merger, by way of amalgamation, of the entire business and undertaking of TPL Life (including all its assets, rights, liabilities and obligations) with and into DSML,” read the notice to the bourse.

Back in September, TPL Life Insurance Limited entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DSML to explore the possibility of a potential merger, TPL Corp shared in a notice to the bourse back then.

Meanwhile, TPL Corp in its notice on Wednesday informed that under the terms of the scheme the name of DSML shall stand altered to ‘TPL Life Insurance Limited’, and the principal line of business shall be changed.

“As a consequence of the merger, DSML shall issue shares to the shareholders of TPL Life based on a swap ratio of 1 (one) ordinary share of DSML for every 1 (one) ordinary share of TPL Life held by its shareholders,” read the notice.

TPL Corp, which is principally engaged to make investments in group and other companies, shared that the said scheme is subject to the completion of necessary corporate and regulatory formalities, including TPL Life and DSML obtaining necessary shareholders’ and regulatory approvals (to the extent applicable) in accordance with applicable laws, and sanction of the scheme by the High Court of Sindh.

Meanwhile, DSML, which is involved in the business of manufacturing and selling yarn, remains on the defaulter list on PSX.

PSX TPL Corp PSX notice merger PSX stocks TPL Life Dar Es Salam Textile Mills Limited TPL Life Insurance Company

Comments

1000 characters

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

Oil slightly higher as OPEC+ awaited, Black Sea storm disrupts supply

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Bangladesh orders probe into Cricket World Cup flop

FY23 sales of immovable properties: WHT collection registers 340.5pc growth YoY

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

Read more stories