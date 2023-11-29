BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

  • He is also expected to meet Kuwait's crown prince and PM
BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2023 02:47pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met on Wednesday Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at Bayan Palace, which serves as the seat of the government of Kuwait.

A guard of honour was presented to him by the Kuwaiti Amiri Guard.

The caretaker PM will also meet the country’s Crown Prince - Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah - and prime minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah today.

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to sign several me­­m­­orandums of understanding (MoUs) related to mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defence, the PM Office said.

The caretaker PM arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Asim Munir also met the crown prince, Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.

The COAS was accompanied by a delegation made up of interim Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq and other officials.

Seven MoUs approved

Prior to his visit, the caretaker PM had chaired a meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet which approved seven MoUs for investment between Pakistan and Kuwait.

The meeting was told that as a result of the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Kuwait will sign MoUs to make an investment of $10 billion in seven projects in different sectors in Pakistan.

These projects include the expansion of water reservoirs, mining facilities, protection and expansion of mangrove forests for coastal areas, investment projects in the information technology (IT) sector, and food security projects.

