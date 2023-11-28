PM Kakar to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait

Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will visit the State of Kuwait for two days starting today (Tuesday), according to Radio Pakistan.

During the visit, the Prime Minster will meet the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah, and the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah.

The visit will include the signing of various MoUs in the fields of Manpower, Information Technology, Mineral exploration and Food Security, Energy, and Defence.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep-rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades.

The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday held a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) was also present at the occasion.

The UAE is home to 1.8 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity, and economic development of the two brotherly countries.