Nov 29, 2023
Bangladesh orders probe into Cricket World Cup flop

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2023 01:41pm

DHAKA: A three-person committee including former captain Akram Khan will look into Bangladesh’s disappointing World Cup, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh won two matches and lost seven at the one-day tournament in India in October-November, finishing eighth out of 10 teams.

The committee will “scrutinise the factors contributing to the team’s underperformance”, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

It was Bangladesh’s lowest number of wins at a World Cup since 2003, when they failed to win a game.

They won three matches in each of the next four World Cups, in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Spinners remove New Zealand openers after Bangladesh 310 all out

Expectations had been high in Bangladesh, especially after they finished third in the qualifying tournament, the ICC Super League, behind New Zealand and England.

They started the World Cup with a win over Afghanistan, before six consecutive losses took them out of contention for the race for the semi-finals.

Australia beat hosts India in the final.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Cricket World Cup Akram Khan

