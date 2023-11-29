BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (11.36%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.01%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.02%)
FABL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.58%)
PAEL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PIOC 111.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.53%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.95%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.66%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.55%)
SSGC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
TRG 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,176 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.87%)
BR30 21,367 Decreased By -372.6 (-1.71%)
KSE100 60,451 Decreased By -279.7 (-0.46%)
KSE30 20,130 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spinners remove New Zealand openers after Bangladesh 310 all out

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2023 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: Bangladesh spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan struck twice to dent New Zealand’s reply after the hosts fell to 310 all out on day two of the opening Test on Wednesday.

The tourists reached 78-2 at lunch in Sylhet with Kane Williamson on 26 and Henry Nicholls on 11.

New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh on the first ball of the morning after the hosts resumed on 310-9.

Tim Southee trapped last man Shoriful Islam leg-before for 13.

The Black Caps then got off to a fast start, the first three balls yielding 10 runs.

Bangladesh’s spinners slowly took control to check the initial batting surge.

Phillips claims four as New Zealand restrict Bangladesh

Left-arm spinner Taijul dismissed Tom Latham for 21, Nayeem Hasan taking the catch at fine leg.

Fellow opener Devon Conway fell to off-spinner Mehidy two overs later after making 12 runs.

Debutant Shahadat Hossain took a brilliant one-handed catch, diving to his right at silly point after an inside edge hit Conway’s pad and popped up to the fielder.

Bangladesh suffered a blow when opening batsman Zakir Hasan had to be stretchered off after being hit by a ball while fielding close in.

The two-match series is the beginning of a new cycle in the World Test Championship for both teams.

Henry Nicholls Mehidy Hasan Taijul Islam New Zealand vs Bangladesh test

Comments

1000 characters

Spinners remove New Zealand openers after Bangladesh 310 all out

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Read more stories