BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (11.36%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.01%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.02%)
FABL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.58%)
PAEL 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PIOC 111.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.53%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.95%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.66%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.55%)
SSGC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
TRG 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,176 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.87%)
BR30 21,367 Decreased By -372.6 (-1.71%)
KSE100 60,451 Decreased By -279.7 (-0.46%)
KSE30 20,130 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand welcomes release of two more Thai hostages held by Hamas

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 11:47am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BANGKOK: Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara welcomed on Wednesday the release of two more Thai hostages who had been held by Hamas in Gaza, the latest to be freed under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

“Happy to personally welcome 2 additional Thai hostages just released and arrived at the hospital in Tel Aviv,” Parnpree, who is also deputy prime minister, posted on social media platform X.

“A totally warm feeling to see how the former 17 were lining up to welcome and give moral support to the two newcomers,” he said. Nineteen Thai hostages have so far been released, while the foreign ministry says 13 more remain in captivity.

There were 39 Thai nationals killed in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

A Thai Muslim group that spoke directly with Hamas said on Monday its efforts were key to ensuring Thai hostages were among the first to be released.

A Thai foreign ministry spokesperson said multiple actors were consulted.

Before the Israel-Hamas war, about 30,000 Thai labourers worked in Israel’s agriculture sector, comprising one of the largest migrant worker groups in the country.

Three Thai hostages released from Gaza in good health: Thai PM

Nearly 9,000 have been repatriated, according to the government.

The Thai citizens released are slated to return home this week as Parnpree visits Israel.

Tel Aviv Hamas Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas truce deal Three Thai hostages Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha Nukara

Comments

1000 characters

Thailand welcomes release of two more Thai hostages held by Hamas

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Read more stories