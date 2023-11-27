Three Thai hostages released from Gaza in good health: Thai PM

BANGKOK: The latest three Thai hostages released from Gaza after being held by Hamas group were in good health, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on the social media platform X on Monday.

“I’m happy,” Srettha said, adding the three were healthy and not in need of urgent medical attention.

So far, 17 Thai hostages have been released after being kidnapped during Hamas raids into Israel in early October and would be brought back to Thailand as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the Royal Thai Government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity,” the statement said.