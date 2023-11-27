BAFL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.33%)
Nov 27, 2023
World

Three Thai hostages released from Gaza in good health: Thai PM

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 11:59am
Thai citizens who were released from the Gaza Strip after being taken hostage by Palestinian group Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, stand together during a visit by Ambassador of Thailand in Israel Pannabha Chandraramya to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), where they are being treated, in Be’er Ya’akov, Israel November 26, 2023. REUTERS
Thai citizens who were released from the Gaza Strip after being taken hostage by Palestinian group Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, stand together during a visit by Ambassador of Thailand in Israel Pannabha Chandraramya to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), where they are being treated, in Be’er Ya’akov, Israel November 26, 2023. REUTERS

BANGKOK: The latest three Thai hostages released from Gaza after being held by Hamas group were in good health, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on the social media platform X on Monday.

“I’m happy,” Srettha said, adding the three were healthy and not in need of urgent medical attention.

So far, 17 Thai hostages have been released after being kidnapped during Hamas raids into Israel in early October and would be brought back to Thailand as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

“For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the Royal Thai Government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity,” the statement said.

