China’s Didi Global app disruption due to software failure, not cyberattack

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023
BEIJING: China’s Didi Global ride-hailing app was disrupted earlier this week by an underlying system software failure and not a cyberattack, the company said in a statement on its social media account on Wednesday.

The country’s largest ride-hailing company faced widespread criticism this week after users in several cities were unable to book rides on Monday evening and complained about encountering glitches while using the app in the following days.

China’s Didi swings to third-quarter profit, to buy-back $1bn worth of shares

The company on Wednesday said its services were now fully restored and that it would carry out an in-depth technical risk investigation and upgrades to ensure the service’s stability and avoid a recurrence.

Didi’s China service recorded average daily transactions of 31.3 million in the third quarter, according to its latest results.

