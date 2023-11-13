BAFL 41.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
China’s Didi swings to third-quarter profit, to buy-back $1bn worth of shares

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 10:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China’s biggest ride-hailing company Didi Global on Monday reported a third-quarter profit as domestic demand for mobility services improved, and also announced share repurchases worth up to $1 billion over the next two years.

China’s Didi Q2 revenue grows as regulatory curbs ease

Didi Global reported net income attributable to shareholders of 107 million yuan ($14.66 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with a loss of 2.01 billion yuan a year ago. Revenue jumped 25% to 51.40 billion yuan.

