China’s Didi swings to third-quarter profit, to buy-back $1bn worth of shares

China’s biggest ride-hailing company Didi Global on Monday reported a third-quarter profit as domestic demand for mobility services improved, and also announced share repurchases worth up to $1 billion over the next two years.

Didi Global reported net income attributable to shareholders of 107 million yuan ($14.66 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with a loss of 2.01 billion yuan a year ago. Revenue jumped 25% to 51.40 billion yuan.