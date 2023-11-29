BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s economy grows 2.13% in 1st quarter of FY24: NAC

Read here for details.

  • Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kalat: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar arrives in Kuwait on two-day official visit

Read here for details.

  • Profit repatriation from Pakistan rises massively, stands at $272.5mn in October

Read here for details.

  • ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

Read here for details.

  • Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

Read here for details.

  • IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

Read here for details.

