Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s economy grows 2.13% in 1st quarter of FY24: NAC

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kalat: ISPR

PM Kakar arrives in Kuwait on two-day official visit

Profit repatriation from Pakistan rises massively, stands at $272.5mn in October

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

