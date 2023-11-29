Two terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kalat: ISPR

The security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Nagao Mountains area of Kalat district in Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has also been recovered,” Inter-Services Public Relation said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said.

Last week, two soldiers were martyred as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a convoy of security forces in the Razmak area of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Resultantly, two soldiers; Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah, 33, resident of district Karak, and Lance NaikSajid Hussain, 30, resident of district Kurram embraced Shahadat,” said a statement issued by ISPR.