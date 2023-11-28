BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
Nov 29, 2023
Pakistan

PM Kakar arrives in Kuwait on two-day official visit

  • The visit will include the signing of various MoUs in the fields of Manpower, Information Technology, Mineral exploration and Food Security, Energy, and Defence
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2023

**Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday for a two-day visit, according to Radio Pakistan.

Upon his arrival, Kuwait's Minister for Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad welcomed him.

During the visit, the Prime Minster will meet the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah, and the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah.

The visit will include the signing of various MoUs in the fields of Manpower, Information Technology, Mineral exploration and Food Security, Energy, and Defence.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep-rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades.

The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday held a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) was also present at the occasion.

The UAE is home to 1.8 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity, and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Nov 28, 2023 06:21pm
Chairtakers & PM trying to break record of an elected FM of last govt.
Az_Iz Nov 28, 2023 07:14pm
To sign more MOUs.
Maqbool Nov 28, 2023 07:41pm
MOU mean nothing, we have 1000 pending with china . Results is what accounts for these many trip expenses
EQ Nov 28, 2023 08:40pm
"Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep-rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades." And yet Pakistani's are not allowed to visit Kuwait nor can Pakistanis get employment in Kuwait.
