Roundtable discussion titled ‘Climate Change and the Role of Media’ held

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday emphasised the importance of the critical role of media in educating the masses on the threats and challenges posed by climate change.

She was speaking at the roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the Role of Media,” organised by the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The keynote speakers at the event were Aisha Khan, Chief Executive of the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Office Spokesperson, and Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

In her remarks, Baloch highlighted that discussions on climate change could often be overly scientific and technical, posing challenges to general understanding.

This was precisely where the media stepped in, breaking down complex information in a way that was accessible and easily comprehensible for the general public, she added.

She emphasised the importance of the media’s role in bringing international discussions and debates on climate change to the national audience, avoiding any politicisation.

Baloch stressed the need for the media to educate the masses on the threats and challenges posed by climate change, particularly when discussions occur on a global stage.

Identifying a challenge, she noted the dearth of climate change experts in the media and emphasised the importance of developing expertise within media outlets.

Furthermore, she underscored the pivotal role of the media in amplifying the voices of local communities.

By bringing these voices to the capital, the media could help the government better understand the challenges faced by ordinary individuals dealing with the impacts of climate change on the ground, she added.

Secretary Climate Change Asif Shah highlighted various government initiatives on addressing climate change and related factors. Among others, he pointed out that the ministry had formed working groups with provinces to coordinate on diverse climate-related issues.

Regarding the media’s role, he emphasized its power to influence the masses with accurate information.

He added that the ministry was actively working on establishing a “COP Cell” dedicated to COP matters, ensuring a sustainable cycle of policy and work continuity despite personnel changes.

He said that the ministry is going to launch a “COP Portal” with crucial information and a real-time data bank, providing open public access to information relating to mitigation and adaptation actions and policies.

Looking ahead to the upcoming CoP28, he underscored the need to be both “hopeful and realistic.” He highlighted Pakistan’s focus on showcasing the importance of collective resilience at the national level. This collective effort was positioned as a national cause in combatting the challenges posed by climate change, he added.

In her remarks, Aisha Khan emphasized the crucial need to comprehend the meaning of climate change to fully grasp its impact and effects. Regrettably, in Pakistan, the term “climate change” had not resonated with ordinary people, she said, adding that its usage in diverse contexts had led to a lack of clarity, overshadowing its significance in critical areas such as food security, water security, energy security, and more.

She also highlighted the pervasive confusion surrounding the term and stressed the vital role of the media in resolving this issue.

With reference to the upcoming CoP28, she highlighted the issues that would be deliberated upon and stressed the importance of a pragmatic approach to ensure forward movement on issues pending for long.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired) in his address highlighted the escalating seriousness of climate change, noting that it was already acknowledged as an “existential threat” to humanity.

He recalled that the UN secretary-generalhad recently pointed to the shift from “global warming” to “global boiling”, and had underscored the need for immediate, dramatic action to handle the climate crisis.

In the wake of this global warming trajectory, he added Pakistan had faced severe impacts which left no room for complacency. He asserted that addressing the menace of climate change required a comprehensive, whole-of-society approach, positioning it at the forefront of national priorities.

He specifically highlighted the significant reach of the Pakistani media, noting its potential to raise awareness, influence public policy, and inspire individuals, businesses, and governments to embrace climate-friendly practices and technologies.

Dr Neelum Nigar, Director CSP in her introductory remarks stated that the acknowledgement of Pakistan’s pivotal role in CoP27, particularly in the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund, underscores the country’s proactive stance on this global issue. In this context, the role of media was pivotal in the global discourse on climate change, acknowledging its influence in shaping public perceptions, policy priorities, and advocacy endeavours, she added.

