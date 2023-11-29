Punjab governor urges students to promote love, shun hatred

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has urged the students not to become a tool of such people who spread hatred.

While talking to delegation of students and teachers from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (Caravan of Goodwill and National Unity) under the auspices of the Idara-i-Nazria-i-Pakistan, here on Tuesday, the governor said that Pakistan is an ideological state that came into existence under the two-nation theory. He said that all minorities living in Pakistan are equal citizens of Pakistan and have equal rights.

“We have to promote love and discourage hatred, there are many positive things in Pakistan,” he said, adding, “Pakistani nation is the most philanthropic nation in the world, there are institutions like Akhuwat and Edhi Foundation.”

The governor said that people and delegations from different walks of life keep visiting the Governor’s House, but the delegation under goodwill and national unity caravan is unique in the sense that it is comprised of four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and students and teachers belonging to Azad Kashmir.

He said that this effort of Idara-i-Nazria-i-Pakistan is very commendable, which is fulfilling a national duty by making the new generation aware of Pakistan’s ideology. He said that in the context of the problems and challenges that our country is facing, it is important that we maintain unity in our ranks and create cohesion regarding national issues.

He further said that youth is the future of Pakistan and all our hopes for making Pakistan a modern Islamic democratic and welfare are associated with them.

He emphasized that the students should pay attention to their education, value time, respect their parents and teachers and gain access to modern sciences and arts so that they can become a useful citizen for society and country.

On this occasion, Senior Vice-Chairman of Idara-i-Nazria-i-Pakistan, Mian Farooq Altaf said that the purpose of this visit of students and teachers is to promote the feelings of solidarity and goodwill among the youth of the provinces and to make them believe that all the provinces of Pakistan and the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are united.

