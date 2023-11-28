Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan extended gains on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,400 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,243 after an increase of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,033 per ounce, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.