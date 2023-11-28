BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
BIPL 20.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.76%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 71.31 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.89%)
FABL 27.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.01%)
HUBC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.97%)
HUMNL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 39.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
OGDC 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.04%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
PIOC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PPL 93.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.31%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.24%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.65%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:19pm

Gold rates in Pakistan extended gains on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs218,400 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs187,243 after an increase of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,033 per ounce, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee sees minor recovery against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Hamas and Israel prepare to extend Gaza truce

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Govt explains magnitude of SOE burden

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Read more stories