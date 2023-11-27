BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
BIPL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-6.13%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
OGDC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.17%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.49%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.48%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
TPLP 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.83%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,102 Increased By 75.2 (1.25%)
BR30 21,225 Increased By 315.3 (1.51%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 04:28pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Monday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs217,600 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs1,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,557 after an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,030 per ounce, after an increase of $8 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs70 to settle at Rs2,620 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates bullion commodities prices gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

Read more stories