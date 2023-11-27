Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Monday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs217,600 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs1,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,557 after an increase of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,030 per ounce, after an increase of $8 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs70 to settle at Rs2,620 per tola.