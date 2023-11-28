No plan for Putin contact with Saudi crown prince before OPEC+ meet: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there were no plans for contacts between President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman prior to this week’s meeting of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, will hold its online meeting to decide oil output levels on Thursday.

The meeting was delayed from Nov. 26. OPEC+ sources said this was because of a disagreement over output levels for African producers, although sources have since said the group has moved closer to a compromise on this point.