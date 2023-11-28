BAFL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.54%)
BIPL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.71%)
FABL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
GGL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
HBL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (4.56%)
HUBC 122.26 Increased By ▲ 5.02 (4.28%)
HUMNL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PIOC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.92%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.71%)
PRL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 63.51 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.93%)
SSGC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TELE 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.8%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,227 Increased By 117.6 (1.93%)
BR30 21,750 Increased By 487 (2.29%)
KSE100 60,690 Increased By 878.3 (1.47%)
KSE30 20,223 Increased By 362 (1.82%)
Nov 28, 2023
Markets

Oil rises, Brent tops $80 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Reuters Published November 28, 2023

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark rising above $80 a barrel, supported by expectations that the OPEC+ producer group may deepen and extend output cuts due to concern over softer global demand.

OPEC+, which combines the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, will hold an online ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss production targets for 2024.

Brent crude futures were up 72 cents, or 0.9%, at $80.70 a barrel at 0921 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 69 cents, or 0.9%, at $75.55.

“Barring any negative surprise, the recent drop in prices will probably be viewed as a buying opportunity, especially if further cuts are agreed,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, referring to the OPEC+ meeting.

Last week, the market tumbled when OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - postponed to Nov. 30 a ministerial meeting to iron out differences on production targets for African producers.

The group has since moved towards a compromise, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, potentially helping the group’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia find consensus on the need to deepen output cuts.

Brent crude oil flirts with $80 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

“Saudi Arabia may be comforted that US gasoline prices have fallen for 60 straight days. This may soften the US opposition to any move to tighten oil markets and support prices,” ANZ Research said in a note on Tuesday.

Oil also found support from a weak dollar - which makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and tends to reflect greater risk appetite among investors - and from expectations US crude inventories declined last week.

Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that the latest round of weekly US supply reports will show crude inventories fell by about 2 million barrels.

The first of this week’s two reports is out at 2130 GMT from the American Petroleum Institute industry group.

