PARTLY FACETIOUS: The guy with the exploding girth…

“I am hearing that Plan A is no longer Plan A.” “Plan A, as in Nawaz Sharif will be the next select…oooops sorry elected prime minister?”

“Its people like you who are responsible for the re-designation of Plan A as…as…”

“Oooops not even Plan B! I mean you hesitated, so I assume that it ain’t even Plan B.”

“Hey, who am I to know what is Plan B or C or…or N? Anyway as I said its people like you who are responsible, I mean constantly accusing Nawaz Sharif of being selected…”

“Really, its people like me! And does Nawaz Sharif not realize that having the Samdhi always next to him, the guy with the exploding girth who destroyed the economy in 2017, then again in 2022-23 because he has no knowledge of economics and is associated with, not quite flawed, but simply inane policies, and last time he pushed the country towards default, saved by Shehbaz Sharif and…”

“In the Land of the Pure mangoes explode not girth, I mean granted that he is kinda getting visibly fat….”

“Yeah, yeah, anyway as far as Nawaz Sharif is concerned The Samdhi is good, the Brother who had painstakingly ironed out all reservations about the Return of the Avenfield Resident for The Fourth time as prime minister not so good…”

“You reckon it’s because The Samdhi’s girth matches Nawaz Sharifs while the Brother…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Do you think Nawaz Sharif party would have won if elections had been held in April or May 2022? I mean, The Man Who Must Not Be Named was very unpopular at that time, why are you laughing?”

“I reckon by this time, the stakeholders would have been looking for constitutional and or extra-constitutional means to de-seat Nawaz Sharif.”

“He does have a tendency to think that he alone has the solution to all problems, and he is answerable to no one and…”

“But he refuses to provide details of the source of his wealth, or his children’s with not a single one out of the three competent to earn an average salary leave alone hundreds of millions without daddy’s influence.”

“Exactly, one question: if a person does not provide the source of wealth then can he be exonerated from having assets beyond known means?”

“The Samdhi provided tax returns for decades…”

“But that doesn’t answer the question, right?”

“Right and Nawaz Sharif and his children including Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) who has never worked for a single day in her life, cite inheritance; and since you can’t query Mian Sharif anymore you must just shut up.”

“Hmmm so all the work done by Brother Shehbaz is now down the drain and now you can distinguish the wheat from the chaff. The wheat is the Visionary Ahsan Iqbal who has said that there are alternatives to Nawaz Sharif in case he is not eligible to stand for elections, while the chaff is The Khawaja who is still insisting that Nawaz Sharif will be the prime minister for the fourth time.”

“What about NMN’s guy? The Man With No Portfolio.”

“Sadly, I would have to categorize him as wheat this time.”

“Telling that.”

