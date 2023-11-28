KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 27, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 284.00 287.00 UK POUND 358.50 362.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80 AUD $ 187.00 189.00
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80 CAD $ 207.50 210.00
EURO 311.00 314.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
