BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.41%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FABL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.61%)
FCCL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
HBL 103.62 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.99%)
HUBC 116.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 107.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PAEL 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.46%)
PPL 91.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.51%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
BR100 6,041 Increased By 14 (0.23%)
BR30 20,971 Increased By 60.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 59,231 Increased By 144.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,639 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-27

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 09:52am

ISLAMABAD: What appears to be a violation of the election laws, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Sunday, left for a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of his engagements, which, the caretaker government claims, will provide “an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations.”

Section 230(2) (d) of the Elections Act 2017 provides that a caretaker government shall not enter into major international negotiation with any foreign country or international agency or sign or ratify any international binding instrument except in an exceptional case.

On the other hand, an official statement from Foreign Office said, the caretaker PM’s visit will include signing of memorandums of understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking and financial services.

‘UAE investors are keen to start joint ventures with Pakistani investors’

The caretaker PM will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his visit, the FO statement said.

Under the existing electoral laws, the mandate of a caretaker government is restricted to only looking after the day-to-day affairs of the country.

Section 230(1) of the Elections Act 2017 provides that a caretaker government shall— (a) perform its functions to attend to day-to-day matters which are necessary to run the affairs of the government; (b) assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in accordance with law; (c) restrict itself to activities that are of routine, non-controversial and urgent, in the public interest and reversible by the future government elected after the elections; and (d) be impartial to every person and political party.

The Sections 230(2)(a) and (b) of the same law respectively provide that a caretaker government shall not – (a) take major policy decisions except on urgent matters; and (b) take any decision or make a policy that may have effect or pre-empt the exercise of authority by the future elected government.

One of the senior ECP officials, when approached, attempted to defend the caretaker PM’s visit to the UAE. The ECP, according to the official, issued a notification in August, this year, to allow the caretaker governments to “take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017 the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act 2022 and the Privatisation Commission Ordinance 2000, under intimation to the ECP.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

uae ECP investments Elections Act 2017 caretaker government caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq electoral laws

Comments

1000 characters
Ch K A Nye Nov 27, 2023 08:37am
This is not news. This is an opinion piece.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Nov 27, 2023 09:02am
He stepped out the pakistan air force plane in a blue jeans and so did naqvi.Atleast be serious on international forums.You are bot going for a party.You are represneting pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

APP to be executed thru EPADS

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories