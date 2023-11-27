BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli government says it offered Hamas ‘option’ to extend truce

AFP Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 08:04pm

TEL AVIV: The Israeli government said Monday it had put Hamas “on notice” that an “option for an extension” of the truce in the Gaza Strip was open.

“We want to receive another additional 50 hostages beyond tonight on our way to bringing everyone home,” government spokesman Eylon Levy told reporters, announcing the move.

The terms of the truce agreement pausing the fighting in the Gaza Strip say it can be extended beyond its initial four-day term as long as 10 hostages are released for each extra day, with three times as many Palestinians freed in return.

As such, another 50 hostages would imply a five-day extension.

Palestinians demand Israel give news of detained Gazans

Hamas has signalled its willingness to extend the truce, with a source telling AFP on Sunday that the group had informed mediators they were open to prolonging it by “two to four days”.

“The resistance believes it is possible to ensure the release of 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners” in that time, the source close to the movement said.

The negotiations are being mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

An Egyptian security source said Monday that there was disagreement between the two sides on the mechanism of the extension, with Hamas seeking a four-day addition and Israel seeking a day-by-day extension.

“The mediators are making intensive efforts to secure this extension of the truce and ceasefire for several days.”

Israeli spokesman Levy added that the campaign to “end Hamas… will resume immediately with the end of the hostages release pause”.

He added: “It is of course Israeli military pressure that has brought Hamas to bear to agree to release those hostages. We have had it begging for a breather because it has been clobbered over the last months and that pressure will continue until we get everyone home.”

Israel Hamas Israeli forces Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israel Hamas Israel Hamas truce deal Israeli civilian hostages

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli government says it offered Hamas ‘option’ to extend truce

Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases postponed till Wednesday

Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Read more stories