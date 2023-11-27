BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinians demand Israel give news of detained Gazans

AFP Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 05:57pm

RAMALLAH: Palestinian authorities have demanded the Israeli military release information about more than 100 people thought to have been detained in Gaza during its assault on the territory.

The head of the Palestinian Authority’s commission for prisoners, Qaddura Fares, said on Sunday that Israeli officials had told him at one point their side had made 105 arrests.

But he said Israel had not announced the number publicly and there was “no detail about what has become of these people”.

“We fear they may have been killed after being detained and interrogated,” he told AFP.

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

The Israeli military told AFP on Monday that it could not comment on the issue at this stage.

Israel launched bombardments and a ground offensive in Gaza after the October 7 attacks by Hamas who killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Hamas says the Israeli offensive has killed nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians. The bombardments have flattened homes and displaced 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people, according to the United Nations.

The UN humanitarian affairs office OCHA said in a report that Israeli forces had detained people walking to southern Gaza from the north on the Salah al-Din road during the Israeli operations and a truce that came into force on November 24.

Red Cross medical worker Ramadan Hossu said in a video released by his organisation that Israeli forces strip-searched and handcuffed him after detaining him on the road.

One displaced Gaza resident, Sahar Awwad, told AFP that Israeli soldiers detained her son Mohammed as he tried to leave southern Gaza on November 12.

“He was freed after nine days” after “undergoing torture,” Awwad said.

OCHA said families had been separated by Israeli forces at a checkpoint on the Salah al-Din road.

One child “had to cross through the checkpoint on his own following his father’s arrest,” it said.

Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israel Hamas Gaza hostage

Comments

1000 characters

Palestinians demand Israel give news of detained Gazans

Israeli government says it offered Hamas ‘option’ to extend truce

Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases postponed till Wednesday

Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Read more stories