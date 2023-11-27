Sri Lanka shares end lower weighed by communication services, industrials

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in communication services and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.45% at 10,480.02.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.94% and 1.20%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 19.8 million shares from 20.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 579.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.77 million) from 430.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 65.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 568 million rupees, the data showed.