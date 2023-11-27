BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
BIPL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-6.13%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
OGDC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.17%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.49%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.48%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
TPLP 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.83%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,102 Increased By 75.2 (1.25%)
BR30 21,225 Increased By 315.3 (1.51%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower weighed by communication services, industrials

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.45% at 10,480.02
Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 04:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in communication services and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.45% at 10,480.02.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.94% and 1.20%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares close almost flat

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 19.8 million shares from 20.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 579.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.77 million) from 430.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 65.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 568 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower weighed by communication services, industrials

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

Read more stories