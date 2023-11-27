BAFL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.25%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.42%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 66.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.63%)
FABL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
FFL 8.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.17%)
HUBC 116.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
OGDC 107.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.79%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.65%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.74%)
SSGC 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.37%)
UNITY 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 6,047 Increased By 20 (0.33%)
BR30 21,005 Increased By 95.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 59,252 Increased By 165.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 19,663 Increased By 25.3 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-27

PKR extends its winning streak

Recorder Review Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: The rupee extended its winning streak for the second week as it appreciated 0.39% or Rs1.13 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. The local currency gained in the first three days of the week.

However, it edged lower in the remaining two sessions. It was the second consecutive week that the rupee appreciated against the dollar.

Earlier, the local currency had rebounded from 4-week losses, helped by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

In a key development, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar said political and economic instability over a period of time had greatly disrupted Pakistan’s economic growth, which should be backed by structural reforms.

The finance czar also reported positive signs of economic recovery, expecting the country’s GDP growth between 2 to 2.5% in the fiscal year 2024. Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given a deadline of November 30, 2023, to banks for payment of 40% additional tax on windfall income, profits, and gains during calendar years 2021 and 2022.

In a related development, Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rose by 7% during the first four months of this fiscal year (FY24), the State Bank of Pakistan reported. Overall, Pakistan fetched FDI amounted to $525 million in July-Oct of FY24 as against $490 million in corresponding period of last fiscal year (FY23), showing an increase of $35 million.

Internationally, the US dollar was restrained on Friday by uncertainty over the path of US interest rates, while the euro held overnight gains as data hinted that the downturn in the eurozone may be easing. In the open market, the PKR gained 1.75 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 283.50 and 286.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 1.00 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 309.00 and 312.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 80 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 77.50 and 78.20, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 10 paisa for buying and 20 paisa for selling, closing at 75.70 and 76.30, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 285.35

Offer Close Rs. 285.55

Bid Open Rs. 286.50

Offer Open Rs. 286.70

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 283.50

Offer Close Rs. 286.50

Bid Open Rs. 285.25

Offer Open Rs. 288.25

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US dollar USD PKR Pakistan Rupee

Comments

1000 characters

PKR extends its winning streak

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories