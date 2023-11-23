BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has directed all the relevant departments and institutions to make full preparations to present Pakistan’s stand on climate finance and other related issues in COP-28 scheduled for December 1-2 in the UAE.

On Wednesday, the caretaker premier presided over an inter-ministerial review meeting regarding the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties COP-28.

Kakar will represent Pakistan in the high-level segment of the 28th COP-28.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, Kakar said climate change is a national security issue for countries like Pakistan even though Pakistan’s contribution to global climate change is less than one percent, Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change.

PM forms body comprising experts from PCCC

The caretaker premier directed that institutions should make full preparations to present Pakistan’s stand on climate finance and other related issues in COP-28.

He said that he will represent Pakistan at the 28th Conference of Parties to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates next month and directed that all institutions should make full preparations to present Pakistan’s position on climate finance and other related issues in COP 28.

The meeting was attended by the supervising caretaker federal ministers of finance, foreign affairs, energy, climate change, and planning, and related government officials.

Kakar said that Pakistan is playing a positive role in the global environmental debate through its environmental diplomacy.

He said that last year, one-third of Pakistan’s population was affected by floods as a result of climate change and all institutions of the country are undertaking the task of reconstruction.

