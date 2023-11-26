Solar panel scams: PCA facing hardships in pursuing probes

KARACHI: The Post Clearance Audit (PCA), South, Karachi is facing serious hardships in pursuing multiple major investigations into alleged solar panel import scams totaling over Rs. 160 billion in suspected money laundering and tax evasion.

Significant developments have occurred where the ringleader and his wife accused in a Rs. 73 billion solar panel money laundering scam were granted interim bail on September 28 by the special customs judge - overruling customs' pleas to deny bail and enable arrest. Since then, hearing dates are being postponed.

Meanwhile, a special customs judge dismissed the bail application of Abdul Aziz, a self-confessed "frontman" for a Quetta-based cartel.

The cartel allegedly comprises three companies that laundered Rs. 9 billion through over-invoiced solar panel imports. Customs hopes Aziz's failed bail will aid the investigation into the cartel's top leaders.

The PCA South, Karachi seeks to apprehend these elusive top figures whose ongoing freedom is hampering investigations. The PCA South, Karachi has lodged eight FIRs in the case.

