ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, extended the interim bail of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed till November 29 in a case registered against him in connection with May 9 violence.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case, extended interim bail to AML chief in a case registered at Kohsar police station against him.

