Punjab mulling artificial rain in Lahore to fight off fog

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

LAHORE: Punjab Environment Minister Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Walton Airport in Lahore to inspect the available planes parked there for conducting artificial rain in the city to control Smog.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Secretary Environment Rashid Kamal-ur-Rehman also accompanied the minister.

He said his visit was aimed at checking the operational condition of these aero planes for artificial rain. However, he regretted that the available lot of planes was small and large aero planes were needed to carry out artificial rain in the vast area of Lahore.

Minister Afzal discussed with operational pilot Captain Abdul Saboor the requirements and timing for artificial rain. He also asked about the companies and the aero planes which should be negotiated for this task.

Earlier, operational pilot Abdul Saboor gave a detailed briefing to the provincial environment minister on the operational condition of the planes stationed at Walton Airport and the provision of services.

He said that two small ships of the Beever company were parked here, which currently require a full inspection.

These planes were owned by the planet protection department under the federal department of national food security.

Captain Abdul Saboor while giving a briefing said these planes were small and were used for spraying during locust attacks on crops on a limited scale.

