‘Extremely concerned’ about those left in Al Shifa Hospital: WHO

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 06:14pm

GENEVA: A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that it was working on further evacuations from northern Gaza hospitals as soon as possible as a truce gets underway, voicing fears for the safety of those remaining in Al Shifa Hospital.

“We’re extremely concerned about the safety of the estimated 100 patients and health workers remaining at Al Shifa,” said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

Israeli forces detain Al-Shifa hospital chief in Gaza

He declined to react to comments from the Gaza health ministry saying it was suspending cooperation with the global health agency amid reports that Israel is holding medical staff for questioning.

