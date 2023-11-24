BAFL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
CNERGY 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
FFL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
HBL 99.95 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.04%)
HUBC 118.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.72%)
MLCF 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.73%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
PRL 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
SSGC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.67%)
TRG 88.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.45%)
BR100 6,039 Increased By 28.5 (0.47%)
BR30 20,975 Increased By 25.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 59,133 Increased By 233 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,665 Increased By 102.1 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF chief calls on Italy, France, Spain to ‘buckle up’ on debt

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2023 01:02pm

PARIS: Italy, France, and Spain must do more to tackle rising debt and deficit levels, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told European media, flagging “very modest” European growth in the post-Covid climate.

“These three countries have seen their debt-to-GDP ratios jump significantly,” she said in an interview with several newspapers, according to a transcript published Thursday by Italy’s Corriere della Sera.

“Their fiscal response to Covid was appropriately very strong, but it led to increasing debt and deficit levels. So now they truly have to buckle up and go for fiscal adjustments.”

For Italy, “the problem is compounded by the slowing of growth as a result of withdrawal of policy support measures,” she said.

“The budget for Italy should be strengthened: the fiscal adjustment Italy is taking is not going to work fast enough to bring deficits and debt levels down,” she said.

Noting that France is “in a better position because growth there is more accommodating for fiscal adjustment”, the IMF managing director nevertheless said “2024 has to be a turning page for France in terms of tightening”.

Spain, which “benefited from a big rebound of services and tourism” is forecasting a 0.3 percent adjustment, which she says the IMF considers acceptable so long as it “does not renew the policy support measures that are expected to expire at the end of this year”.

Overall, she flagged concerns for economic recovery in Europe.

“Unlike the US, which has recovered to its pre-pandemic trend, the Eurozone is still 2 percent below its pre-pandemic trend, and growth is very modest,” she said, citing the war in Ukraine and demographic challenges as the leading factors.

Asked about the war between Israel and Hamas, Georgieva said the global economic impact has been minimal so far but that could change if the conflict is prolonged or intensifies.

“Economically, the most significant impact is at the epicenter of the conflict. In Gaza, the destruction is massive,” she said.

“Growth in Israel is inevitably going to be affected.”

france Spain Italy IMF Kristalina Georgieva debts

Comments

1000 characters

IMF chief calls on Italy, France, Spain to ‘buckle up’ on debt

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

First-ever IT and ITeS export strategy unveiled

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Read more stories