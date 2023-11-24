BAFL 41.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.44%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.09%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.05%)
FABL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
HUBC 118.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.84%)
PIOC 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PPL 91.82 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.23%)
PRL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
SNGP 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SSGC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.21%)
TRG 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.45%)
BR100 6,061 Increased By 50.5 (0.84%)
BR30 21,080 Increased By 130.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 59,398 Increased By 498.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By 167.9 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to gauge local dollar demand amid US, India holidays

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 09:51am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday and be driven by local demand for U.S. dollars during the session, after global markets were largely muted due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.32-83.33 to the U.S. dollar, barely changed from 83.3425 in the previous session.

“Expecting another session with tight range,” a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said. “Some higher demand can be seen on account of Thursday’s US holiday and Monday’s INR holiday.”

Indian markets will be closed on Monday on account of a local holiday.

Asian currencies were largely subdued and the dollar index was little changed at 103.78. The dollar index appears to be on a course for a quiet week after having fallen almost 2% last week.

Indian rupee ends flat

U.S. Treasury yields rose in Asia with the 10-year yield inching up to 4.45% and the 2-year ticking higher to 4.93%.

The rupee is likely to stay flat on Friday “lacking any significant triggers,” said Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities.

But there is a potential for a relief rally in the rupee next week, driven by dollar sales from exporters, Biswas added.

Equity inflows worth about $1.5 billion related to the rebalancing of MSCI index effective from Nov 30 could provide more support the rupee in the coming week.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to gauge local dollar demand amid US, India holidays

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost growth, signals pause in further easing

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Read more stories