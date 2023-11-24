PLL seeks tenders for spot cargoes for Jan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a government subsidiary has issued a tender seeking a spot LNG cargo from the international trading company to meet the gas deficit during January.

The interested parties have been given four days (November 20-24) to apply for one cargo on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Port Qasim in Karachi in January. The delivery windows are January 8-9.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has sought tenders for spot cargoes for January. The tender is exempted from response time and bid validity time under the PPRA rule.

In the past government usually arranged 12 cargoes each month in the winter season. However, the Russia-Ukraine war and the advance procurement of LNG from international companies by the EU countries raised the price of imported LNG.

The country is already facing an estimated gas shortfall of 360 mmcfd in December 2023 and is projected to escalate to 470 mmcfd in January 2024. A distressed LNG cargo from SOCAR, a state-owned company of Azerbaijan, may be available in January.

In October 2013, the average price of RLNG to the consumers was determined at $ 13.3 per mmbtu and nine LNG cargoes were arrived under long-term and spot agreements.

