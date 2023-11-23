BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

AFP Published November 23, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s 42-ball 80 and an unbeaten cameo by Rinku Singh helped the hosts chase down an Indian best of 209 against Australia in a Twenty20 thriller on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

Suryakumar smashed nine fours and four sixes on his captaincy debut for India as the hosts won with two wickets and one ball to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Needing seven off the last over, India lost three succesive wickets including two run outs on ball four and five before chase-master Rinku got the team to victory after Sean Abbott bowled a no-ball.

Rinku, a left-hand batsman who hit 22 off 14 balls, smashed a six that was not counted as the run off the no-ball got India past their previous best chase of 208 against the West Indies in 2019.

Suryakumar to captain India for Australia T20 series

Suryakumar’s 112-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan, who smashed a 39-ball 58, proved key after the hosts lost their openers on 22.

The match was played just four days after Australia’s record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph in the final against hosts India.

Josh Inglis smashed 110 off 50 balls – his maiden international ton – to guide Australia to 208-3 after being invited to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch.

Australia lost an early wicket before Inglis, who smashed 110 off 50 balls, joined Steve Smith, who made 52 before being run out, to hammer 130 runs off 67 balls in a blistering partnership.

Inglis raised his fifty off 29 balls and completed his hundred in 47 balls as he jumped and punched the air and the Australian dressing room stood up to applaud.

He finally fell to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna after his knock laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, rested many of their ODI stars – including Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa – as they plan for the T20 World Cup in June.

India australia Twenty20 Twenty20 series

