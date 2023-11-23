‘Gripping and intense’: Ranbir Kapoor speaks about his role in ‘Animal’ as trailer released

Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how his latest role that “allowed him to explore new depths in his performance” as he geared up for the global release of “gripping and intense” crime-drama ‘Animal’.

Speaking during an interview with Variety this week, Ranbir said ‘Animal’ presented a unique opportunity to break away from his previous roles and delve into a character that is “multi-dimensional and complex”.

“My character in ‘Animal’ is a fascinating blend of strength, vulnerability and unpredictability,” he was quoted as saying.

“He is driven by his past experiences and carries a certain darkness within him, which adds an intriguing layer to his persona.

“As the story unfolds, you will witness the evolution of this character and the impact he has on the overall narrative. It’s a role that challenged me as an actor and allowed me to explore new depths in my performance,” he was quoted further by Variety.

‘Animal’ tells the story of the relationship between father and son. Ranbir undergoes a remarkable transformation just as the bond with his father, played by Anil Kapoor, begins to fracture and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

“What sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character,” he further added.

“While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human.

“‘Animal’ is a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships. It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat,” he further added.

On working with veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Ranbir added, “Working with Anil Kapoor was an absolute delight and a tremendous learning experience. His energy and enthusiasm on set are infectious.

“He has a unique ability to effortlessly give different variations, switch between different emotions, and bring his characters to life with authenticity.”

Ranbir’s repertoire of work includes ‘Rockstar’ (2011), ‘Barfi!’ (2012), ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (2013) and the more recent, ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ (2022).

He is considered one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. He is also a recipient of six Filmfare Awards.

Ranbir is married to fellow actor Alia Bhatt.

‘Animal’ is all set to open worldwide on December 1 with previews beginning in North America on November 30.