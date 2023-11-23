BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.18%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
FABL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.71%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.09%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.8%)
PAEL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.56%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
PRL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.31%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.91%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.14%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.36%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs650 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 04:59pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Thursday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,850 per tola after shedding Rs650 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,057 after a decrease of Rs557, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs900 to settle at Rs216,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,016 per ounce, after a decline of $6 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices monetary policy Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates bullion commodity rates gold rate gold markets SBP MPC gold prices in Pakistan MPC meeting gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs650 in Pakistan

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Inter-bank: rupee ends appreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘keen to invest’ in Pakistan’s EV sector, says Board of Investment

ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Oil slips 1% on growing angst over delayed OPEC+ meeting

No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

Read more stories