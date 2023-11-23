BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BIPL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.4%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.44%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
HBL 96.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.15%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.6%)
PAEL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
PIOC 107.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.3%)
PPL 90.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.02%)
PRL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.26%)
SNGP 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.03%)
SSGC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 88.19 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.35%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 05:53pm

The Pakistani rupee closed higher against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday, while the local currency weakened in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 286.50 for selling and 283.50 for buying purposes for customers, unchanged from the previous day close.

However, at the end of trading, the currency closed at 283 for buying and 286 for selling purposes, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

On Wednesday, the local unit had closed at 286.50 for selling and 283.50 for buying purposes.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee ended its five-session appreciation run against the US dollar as it lost 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency settled at 285.27, a decrease of Re0.66.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The South Asian nation is operating under a caretaker government after a $3 billion IMF loan programme was approved in July to avert a sovereign debt default.

Last week, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program.

This outcome was critical, given that in spite of the disbursement of pledged assistance by multilateral and bilateral partners, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remain disturbingly low at $7.4 billion on 10 November 2023, which is less than three months of imports.

Open market rates Exchange rate currency rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar IMF and Pakistan open currency market Standby arrangement SBA

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Inter-bank: rupee ends appreciation run against US dollar

War rages on in Gaza as truce delayed until at least Friday

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘keen to invest’ in Pakistan’s EV sector, says Board of Investment

Schools in Punjab's smog-hit divisions to remain closed for two days

ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Oil slips 1% on growing angst over delayed OPEC+ meeting

Turkiye central bank hikes rate by 500bps, to complete tightening soon

Read more stories