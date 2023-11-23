BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Ample gas for SNGPL consumers: Greater Islamabad Project to cater low pressure under way: official

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Ample gas is available to cater to the needs of the SNGPL's consumers. Greater Islamabad Project involving several larger diameter pipelines to cater low pressure is under way.

This was stated by senior officer Media Affairs, Islamabad Shahid Akram, here on Wednesday.

While responding to a question, he stated that due to a swift response of area complaint centers, the individual and area complaints have substantially decreased in the region and the valued consumers are enjoying the facility on normal pressures.

He further stated that a "Situation Room" has been established at regional office I-9 Islamabad for monitoring the gas pressures in the region and to resolve the complaints by dedicated teams.

Meanwhile, an effective load management strategy has also been devised and implemented all over the region including Federal Capital Area, Attock, Wah, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Murree, and Kahuta. The spokesman revealed that numerous major pipeline projects have also been completed in Islamabad Region, including 16"Dia pipeline from Rawat to Faizabad and that rehabilitation of old pipelines is also in progress to eliminate low-pressure problems in Islamabad.

While referring to the SNGPL's LPG cylinders services, he stated that LPG cylinders are being provided to the consumers on competitive rates while ensuring international quality and safety standards. The spokesman also highlighted the SNGPL's Anti-Gas Theft Campaign being carried out in Islamabad in collaboration with the FIA in which a number of gas theft and domestic to commercial use cases have been traced including illegal use compressors. Persons involved in such unlawful activities have been arrested and many of them are facing trials in the courts, he added.

